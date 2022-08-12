scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Taiwan crisis: India calls for restraint, de-escalation of tensions

Responding to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan recently, China launched extensive military drills around Taiwan.

New Delhi
August 12, 2022
In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, a People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan's frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear on Aug. 5, 2022. (AP)

The Ministry of External Affairs Friday said India is concerned over the developments between Taiwan and China and called for avoiding unilateral action to change the status quo in the region.

In its first reaction on the crisis in Taiwan, India also underlined the need to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments. We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.”

An Expert Explains |Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Pelosi, had landed in Taiwan on August 2, ignoring Chinese threats and a warning by President Xi Jinping, delivered to President Joe Biden, to “not play with fire” (by provoking China).

Beijing considers Taiwan a part of China, threatens it frequently, and has not ruled out taking the island by military force at any time.

China views Pelosi’s visit as a serious violation of the “One China” principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués. This, according to the Beijing, gravely undermines peace and stability in the region, and sends a wrong signal to the “separatist forces for Taiwan independence”.

