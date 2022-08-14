scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue: China envoy

Calling the current border situation “stable”, he said the two sides are working towards switching over from “emergency response” to “normal management” of the situation.

Written by Shubhajit Roy | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 1:56:59 am
Sun Weidong, Taiwan, India-China border, India-China relations, India-China ties, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsChina’s ambassador to India, Sun Weidong

The Taiwan question is different from the boundary question between India and China, China’s ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, said on Saturday in his first media interaction since the border standoff began two years ago.

Sun said both sides are continuously trying to bring the ties back on track.

Calling the current border situation “stable”, he said the two sides are working towards switching over from “emergency response” to “normal management” of the situation.

On the standoff, he said India and China have met several times at diplomatic and military levels, and have agreed to maintain the dialogue in a “constructive and forward-looking manner”. On infrastructure building and military exercises along Line of Actual Control, Sun said China always conducts normal exercises, and the two sides are working on the “principle of mutual and equal security”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence

“There should not be a winner takes all and the law of the jungle [approach]…the two sides are making joint efforts and should handle their differences carefully,” he said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Sun recounted the “positive impetus” created by the BRICS meeting, participated by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping; Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi’s meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval; congratulatory letter from Xi to newly elected President Droupadi Murmu. He said the “leaders’ guidance” has an “irreplaceable role” in relations between the two countries.

He was non-committal on a possible meeting between Modi and Xi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan next month, and instead said the two sides need to strengthen “mutual confidence”.

Advertisement

Responding to questions, he said, “Taiwan question is different from the boundary question between China and India. The Taiwan question is truly an internal affair because Taiwan has always been and will always be a part of China. This is a fact and nobody can change it.

Explained

The Chinese envoy has differentiated between the Taiwan issue and the India-China border issue. His remarks make it clear that Beijing views the two issues differently, but New Delhi has been firm and wants to draw the line on the impact on the bilateral relations.

“So how to solve the Taiwan question is purely a business of the Chinese government. No foreign forces, or the so-called independent Taiwan forces, can change that. This is the firm determination of China.

“The China-India boundary question is an issue left over from history. Or, I may say, this is a historical burden that was leftover…. So China and India have boundary disputes. This is a fact. And how to solve it, we have clearly stated. I think the Indian side also agreed that these disputes should be solved through dialogues and consultations to seek for a fair and reasonable and mutually acceptable solution. And before that, we should try to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border areas.”

Advertisement

Calling it a “boundary issue”, the Chinese envoy said, “This is not the kind of territory which always belonged to China. And some other forces tried to separate this part of China’s territory. So the Chinese government and people will never tolerate such actions…. That’s the difference of nature between the Taiwan question and the boundary question.”

Lashing out at US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as a “political farce” and calling the US the “culprit of this crisis”, Sun said the One-China policy is the “political foundation” of India-China relations. “India’s One-China policy has not changed; we hope the Indian side will once again reiterate,” he said.

New Delhi has not reiterated the One-China policy, and the MEA spokesperson had said on Friday that it did not spell out the One-China policy. The MEA spokesperson stated that the government’s “relevant” policies are “well-known and consistent” and “do not require reiteration”.

On blocking the listing of Pakistan-based terrorists as global terrorist at the UN, Sun said China is a “responsible” country and needs more time to evaluate but underlined that “terrorism is common enemy” and that Beijing supports the fight against “terrorism”.

He also said that Indian students can return to China “soon”, but did not offer any timeframe.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 01:56:59 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

2

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

3

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi’s decision to ban ‘The Satanic Verses’ was justified, says Natwar Singh

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'
HashtagPolitics

RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong says 'finally'

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big
Unsung Heroes

Bengaluru hockey coach helping underprivileged children dream big

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement