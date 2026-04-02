Tailor hacked to death in 2022 over online post: Chargesheet filed, why hasn’t govt formed fast-track court yet: Kanhaiya Lal’s son

Expressing deep anguish over the delay in his father’s murder case, Yash Sahu, the son of slain Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, questioned why the case dating back to 2022 has not yet been fast-tracked “despite clear video evidence” and a BJP government both in the centre and state.

Sharing a video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his 2023 election rally in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, Yash put out a statement on X, attaching a video clip which includes both Shah and Yash, “According to the statement of the Honorable Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji, the responsibility of establishing a special court lies with the Rajasthan government. So, with folded hands, I make this humble request to the Rajasthan government: Please establish a special court in the murder case of my father, Kanhaiya Lal ji, so that those terrorists who have confessed in the video that they themselves committed the murder can receive the death penalty in a clean and shut case. And, my father’s ashes can be immersed in the sacred flow of Mother Ganga. Jai Shri Ram!”

In the video, Shah can be heard accusing the then chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, of lying on the issue. “I say it with full confidence: The chargesheet was filed on December 22, 2022. It’s your responsibility to form a special court so that punishment can be given quickly. The Rajasthan government didn’t take the High Court into confidence to form a special court, otherwise, Kanhaiya Lal’s culprits would have been hanged by now. They should be ashamed…,” Shah had said.

In the video, Yash said, “Jo us samay ki maujuda sarkar kar sakti thi mere pitaji ke case par — fast track court ka gathan karke, jaisa ki is video ke andar manniye grah mantri ji ne kaha. Challan pesh ho chuka hai; aur fast track court bithane ka jo kaam hai woh Rajasthan sarkar ka hai. Rajasthan sarkar woh kaam nahi karti warna abhi tak mere pitaji ke hatyaron ko phasi ki saza mil chuki hoti. Toh kya ab jab dono centre aur state mein BJP ki government hai, toh woh kaam ab nahi ho sakta? Kyun abhi tak sarkar bane hue itna samay hone ke baad bhi, mere pitaji k case mein fast track nahi baitha? (What the then government could have done in my father’s murder case is — set up a fast-track court, as the Home Minister says in this video. The challan has been issued; and the responsibility of setting up a fast-track court lies with the Rajasthan government. If the Rajasthan government had done that, my father’s killers would have been hanged by now. So, now that the BJP is in power at both the Centre and the state government, can’t that work be done now? Why, even after so long in power, the government hasn’t set up a fast-track court in my father’s murder case?)”

“Mere ye kuch sawaal hain jo desh ki janta, meri taraf se, mere parivaar ki taraf se, sarkar se kare, judiciary se kare, prashashan se kare, ke kyun abhi tak humein insaaaf nahi mila. Jab itna he asaan tha insaaf milna, abhi tak us case mein kyun nahi fast track court ka gathan hua? (These are some of my questions, which the people of the country, on my behalf, on my family’s behalf, should ask the government, the judiciary, and the administration: Why have we not yet received justice? When justice was so easy to obtain, why hasn’t a fast-track court been established in that case?),” Yash asked, urging people to tag the offices of the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the state Chief Minister on the post.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Jogaram Patel said that the matter concerns the Home Department — held by state Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) B A Sawant did not respond to calls seeking a comment.

Former chief minister Gehlot said, “It is extremely heartbreaking that the family of the late Shri Kanhaiya Lal, from Udaipur, has to plead with the BJP government for justice. Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has spread confusion among the public during the Assembly elections by claiming that the Rajasthan government had not established a special court, whereas this case has been with the National Investigation Agency from the beginning, and is being heard in the NIA’s special court…”

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“Shri Amit Shah ji, it has been over two and a half years since the BJP government came to power in Rajasthan. Why hasn’t your government established that special court in this matter yet, which you were accusing the Congress government of failing to do? The BJP has only played politics on this issue. If the BJP government wanted, it would have arranged for ‘day-to-day’ hearings in this case, and the culprits would have been punished by now. However, the BJP government’s NIA has not even been able to record the testimonies of 40 witnesses, out of the total 160, so far,” Gehlot said, adding, “Both the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal ji were BJP workers, which is why the BJP has not been allowing them to be punished. On one hand, a communal atmosphere prevails across the country, and on the other, the BJP has failed to secure punishment for the criminals in such a grave case even after all this time.”

On June 28, 2022, the two accused — Mohammad Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad — had posed as customers, and hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death at his shop in Udaipur over a post shared by him on social media in support of Nupur Sharma, the BJP spokesperson who was suspended for her objectionable remarks about the Prophet during a live TV debate.