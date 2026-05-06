26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana undergoes hernia surgery at AIIMS Delhi

A close associate of 26/11 Lashkar-e-Toiba scout David Coleman Headley, Tahawwur Rana was brought to India on April 10 last year after his extradition from the US. (File photo)

Tahawwur Rana, extradited from the US last year for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, underwent a hernia surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi Tuesday.

Rana, 65, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, was admitted on May 4 and operated upon the same morning. “After surgery, he is now recovering. The entire medical examination was conducted after obtaining permission from a Delhi court regarding his health condition,” a source said.

Before receiving a surgery date, he visited AIIMS Delhi five times in the last month, following which doctors scheduled the procedure. Records reviewed by The Indian Express show visits on March 31, followed by four more on April 6, April 7, April 20, and April 21.