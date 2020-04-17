Follow Us:
Friday, April 17, 2020
COVID19

Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve starts daily online safari videos to keep enthusiasts engaged

"What they are doing is go on a regular morning round of the park and do a video shoot that is then later edited to be encapsulates in a 20-minute film," Kakodkar said.

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | Published: April 17, 2020 9:38:18 pm
missing tigers from Ranthambore, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, NGO Tiger Watch, jaipur news, indian express news To keep their enthusiasts updated, the TATR administration has decided to upload daily videos from the goings on inside their reserve. (Representative image)

The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) administration has started a daily video update for enthusiasts who are missing out on safaris in their reserve.

“The Kruger National Park in Africa has started online safari. So, I suggested to TATR Field Director N R Praveen to see if he could also do anything similar. So we have started a daily 20-minute Tadoba update capsule that will be uploaded on TATR website daily at 3 pm,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar told The Indian Express.

The first capsule was uploaded on Friday.

“What they are doing is go on a regular morning round of the park and do a video shoot that is then later edited to be encapsulates in a 20-minute film,” Kakodkar said.

Asked if they would attempt to capture tiger sightings, Kakodkar said, “No such deliberate attempt would be made. If the tiger gets sighted naturally, fine. It would be like any other regular safari round.”

The first day’s capsule has captured several animals except the tiger.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement