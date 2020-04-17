Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve starts daily online safari videos to keep enthusiasts engaged

To keep their enthusiasts updated, the TATR administration has decided to upload daily videos from the goings on inside their reserve. (Representative image) To keep their enthusiasts updated, the TATR administration has decided to upload daily videos from the goings on inside their reserve. (Representative image)

The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) administration has started a daily video update for enthusiasts who are missing out on safaris in their reserve.

“The Kruger National Park in Africa has started online safari. So, I suggested to TATR Field Director N R Praveen to see if he could also do anything similar. So we have started a daily 20-minute Tadoba update capsule that will be uploaded on TATR website daily at 3 pm,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar told The Indian Express.

The first capsule was uploaded on Friday.

“What they are doing is go on a regular morning round of the park and do a video shoot that is then later edited to be encapsulates in a 20-minute film,” Kakodkar said.

Asked if they would attempt to capture tiger sightings, Kakodkar said, “No such deliberate attempt would be made. If the tiger gets sighted naturally, fine. It would be like any other regular safari round.”

The first day’s capsule has captured several animals except the tiger.

