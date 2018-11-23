Tackling stubble: UK’s lessons can help Punjab, say farmers on tour

A group of 25 farmers from the United Kingdom, who are on a tour of Punjab to study farming issues, believe that the state’s paddy stubble burning problem has a solution in UK’s wheat stubble management.

While burning of paddy stubble is a big challenge for Punjab right now, for the UK burning of wheat stubble, which is their main crop throughout the year, was a big challenge till a decade back.

“Till a decade ago, we used to burn entire wheat stubble in the fields only after harvesting crop twice in the year as we have both ‘spring’ wheat and ‘winter’ wheat varieties, but then government asked us to stop burning and we started harvesting it with a combine harvester having a system of chopping and spreading the straw at the time of harvesting only. Now we do not burn even a single straw,” said Charlie Gray, a farmer settled near Scotland who owns 500 hectares farmland.

He added: “Gradually we noticed that with the mixing of stubble in the soil, the consumption of pesticides and fertilisers have also come down because straw carries a lot of nutrients and our yield of wheat is now 10,000 kg per hectare if we get good and timely rains otherwise yield goes down by 25 per cent…Punjab can experiment the same with paddy stubble..”

Les Armstrong from Cumbria County, who owns a big dairy farm with 650 cattle including 300 milking cows and 200 hectares farmland, said that he does not see much difference in the dairy farming here and in the UK except that they had mechanised aids available with them.

The farmers on Thursday visited local farms and Punjab-state owned Citrus Estate in Chhauni Kalan village of Hoshiarpur district and farm implement manufacturing unit Sonalika in Hoshiarpur.

The tour is being facilitated by the Citrus County, private orchards owned by the family of Harkirat Singh Ahluwalia of Chhauni Kalan, along with Delhi-based Diverse Destination and UK-based Bay Farm Tours. Harkirat Singh said that they hoped that such trips would boost agro-trade between UK and Punjab.