Tackle communal issues with firm hand: CM H D Kumaraswamy to cops

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his Deputy G Parameshwara on Friday asked senior police officers in the state to prevent communal disturbances by dealing with communal issues with a firm hand. The directions were issued in the course of their first interaction with senior officers of the state police since the formation of the JDS-Congress coalition government.

“I have directed officers to take action against anyone involved in breaching peace and security in the state. We will take strict action against any group or organisation involved in illegal activities,’’ Kumaraswamy said after the meeting at police headquarters.

“We have instructed them to prevent incidents of communal violence. We have stated that stringent action should be taken against those involved in communal violence irrespective of caste or community. If anybody attempts to disturb the secular fabric of society, action should be initiated against them,’’ Home Minister G Parameshwara said.

The CM and deputy CM also acknowledged the efforts of an SIT in tracking down the persons involved in the shooting of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.

“Our police officials have unearthed a lot of details in the course of the investigation of the murder of Gauri Lankesh. An in-depth investigation is being conducted by the SIT and the chief minister has congratulated the SIT for its work. All assistance will be provided to the team to take the case to its logical conclusion,’’ the home minister said.

The CM and deputy CM told officials that police officers will be held responsible for any illegal activity that occurs in their jurisdiction.

