Tabrez Ansari lynching: Jharkhand HC grants bail to 7 of 13 accused

Tabrez Ansari. (Video grab) Tabrez Ansari. (Video grab)

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday granted bail to seven of the 13 accused in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case. The 22-year-old was tied to a pole, thrashed and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman” in Saraikela Kharsawan district on June 18 after he was allegedly caught stealing in Dhatkidih village. He died four days later in the hospital of a jail.

The lawyer representing Ansari’s wife A Allam said, “The High Court granted bail to six accused on Tuesday and one on Monday.” He added that the case was heard in the court of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay.

Accused Kamal Mahato, 48, who is also a complainant in the case of theft against Ansari, was granted bail on Monday. It was his house where Ansari and others allegedly attempted to steal. Six others accused who got bail are

Bhimsen Mandal, 45, who sold pakodas; Satyanarayan Nayak, 55, a daily wage labourer who worked as a painter; Mahesh Mahli, 28, who worked in Ranchi; Madan Nayak, 30, who is Satyanarayan’s nephew and a daily wage labourer; Chamu Nayak, 40, who is a farmer; and one Bikram Mandal.

In September, a controversy erupted after it was reported that the Saraikela Police had dropped murder charges from the case. Police had said that the killing was not “premeditated”.

However, the police later filed a supplementary chargesheet in which it added murder charges against the 13 accused.

