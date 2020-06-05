Tablighi event: No need for CBI probe, Centre tells Supreme court

Tablighi Tablighi

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was not needed into the Tablighi Jamat event at Nizamuddin Markaz as the investigation by the Delhi Police Crime Branch into the event is at an advanced state. “Probe by Delhi Police Crime Branch into Tablighi Jamat event at Nizamuddin Markaz at an advanced stage. It will be completed in time bound manner, hence plea for CBI probe does not merit any consideration,” the Centre said in an affidavit.

The Centre also said there was no negligence or delay in dealing with the issue. “Markaz authorities were apprised of the situation on March 21 itself and told to send foreign and domestic participants back to their respective places, but no one paid heed,” the govt added.

On May 28, the Delhi police filed multiple chargesheets against the Tablighi Jamaat, its members and its chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi. In March, authorities had raided the Alami Markaz of the organisation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area and evacuated more than 3,000 people staying there for a religious congregation.

Multiple members of the Jamaat were found positive for Covid-19 and several others who had fanned out across the country were alleged to have spread the virus. The Jamaat was accused of organising the event in violation of government orders to avoid gatherings in the wake of Covid outbreak, an allegation the Jamaat has denied.

Sources said the CBI has already taken all chargesheets filed by the Delhi Police in the case and also copies of case papers and other related details which include Delhi Police’s probe into Jamaat’s financial dealings through multiple bank accounts.

CBI is the third agency after the Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to register a case in the matter.

Lat week, the CBI initiated a preliminary inquiry into the financial affairs of the Tablighi Jamaat which is being probed for “dubious cash transactions” and for concealing foreign funding from the government.

According to sources, a case was registered on the basis of a complaint from the Foreigners Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs alleging that the organisation has violated Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). “The CBI has registered a PE against the organisers of Tablighi Jamaat and other unknown persons. On a complaint alleging that the organisers and trustees were indulging into dubious cash transactions by using illegal and unfair means and also in non-disclosure of receipt of foreign funds to competent authority,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur had said.

