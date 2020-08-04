TA soldier missing from Shopian, abduction by militants suspected

Security forces in Srinagar on Monday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Security forces in Srinagar on Monday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A Territorial Army soldier has been missing from south Kashmir’s Shopian since Sunday evening. The Army and his family suspect he may have been abducted by militants.

“Rifleman Shakir Manzoor of 162 Battalion (TA), is missing since 1700hrs yesterday. His abandoned burnt car has been found near #Kulgam. It is suspected that the soldier has been abducted by terrorists. Search op in progress,” the Army’s Chinar Corps tweeted.

Shakir (24) left his home at Harmain village of south Kashmir’s Shopian on Sunday evening. His burnt car was later found 16 km away, at Neehama in neighbouring Kulgam district.

Shakir joined the Territorial Army three years ago and was posted in Srinagar. According to his family, he was posted at Balpora Army camp in Shopian four days ago.

On Sunday, Shakir visited his home and then his sister’s home in Shopian, his family said. “He was allowed to move out of the camp with an official mail,” his father Manzoor Ahmad Wagay told The Indian Express. “After completing his work, he came home around 11.30.”

His father said that Shakir and his sister left home to visit another sister. “He safely returned from there. At 3 pm, he had lunch, and left home at 4 pm for the camp. He was travelling in his own car.”

His father said that some time that, he got a call from Shakir. “He told me that he met a friend on the way and that would take him an hour. He was hinting that he had been abducted,” Wagay said. “I later came to know that his vehicle was stopped less than a kilometre from the house and some people boarded it.”

The Army and police have launched a search to trace Shakir.

