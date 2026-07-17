T Srinivasa Kumar appointed Earth Sciences Secretary

T Srinivasa Kumar, former head of the Hyderabad-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), has been appointed the new Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, a government order said on Thursday.

Srinivasa was currently working as the head of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS) secretariat in Perth, Australia.Srinivasa has been appointed for two years, the government order said.

He succeeds M Ravichandran, who retired in May this year after a nearly five-year stint in office. Srinivasa is one of the architects of India’s tsunami early warning system, having served as its project director.