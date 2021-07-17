T-Series director Bhushan Kumar booked for rape

T-Series Managing director Bhushan Kumar, the son of music baron the late Gulshan Kumar, has been booked for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly on the pretext of giving her a job in his company.

The FIR was lodged by the police on Thursday following a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman, who alleged that she was sexually assaulted between September 2017 till last August. She also claimed that Kumar threatened to harm her.

A senior officer said: “An FIR has been registered under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.”

In a statement, T Series denied all allegations, claiming that the woman in June “started approaching the T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice, demanding huge sum of money as extortion amount”. It added that consequently, a police complaint was filed by T-Series against the extortion bid on July 1.

The police said they have received a complaint from T-Series against the woman and an investigation is on.