T M Krishna claims ‘discrimination’ of arts during Modi-Xi summit in Mahabalipuram

Carnatic singer T M Krishna Saturday claimed there was “discrimination of the arts and its practitioners” during the cultural performances organised for Chinese President Xi Jinping during the India-China informal summit on Friday. He said classical performers were given the “respectful” proscenium stage while folk artists performed at airports. Krishna said it wasn’t a celebration of Indian culture, but of “casteism”.

Advertising

“From what I saw yesterday (Modi, Xi meet) on the news channels it is clear that discrimination of the arts and its practitioners remain entrenched. While the so-called classical were given the respectful proscenium stage the so-called folk artists were performing at airports etc,” Krishna tweeted.

From what I saw yesterday ( modi ,Xi meet) on the news channels it is clear that discrimination of the arts and its practitioners remain entrenched. While the so-called classical were given the respectful proscenium stage the so-called folk artists were performing at airports etc — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) October 12, 2019

“I also saw nadasvaram artists made to sit on a raised platform at the entrance of Grand Chola Hotel where Xi was staying waiting for him under the hot sun. This has been happening for decades and we say this is a celebration of Indian Culture. We are celebrating casteism,” he added.

Xi arrived in Chennai on a two-day visit to the country to participate in an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He landed at Chennai International Aiport around 2 pm and was greeted by Tamil dancers and performers.

Around 500 Tamil folk artistes rendered performances including “tappattam,” and “poi kal kuthirai” while a group of colourfully dressed women presented a Bharatanatyam programme to the accompaniment of ‘thavil’ and ‘nadaswaram’ (traditional percussion and wind instruments respectively) music.

Advertising

In Mahabalipuram, the leaders attended a cultural programme, reportedly put up by dancers from the Kalakshetra society.

Xi, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, said he was “overwhelmed” by the hospitality.

The two leaders are holding talks at Taj Fisherman’s Cove on Saturday before they depart.