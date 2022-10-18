scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Syndicate bank loan fraud: ED arrests ‘key conspirator’ in case

“The accused, identified as Himanshu Verma alias Himansh Verma, a resident of Chandigarh, was arrested on October 15. He was produced before a special court in Jaipur, and he was sent to 10-days police custody till October 25,” the ED said in a statement.

The ED has attached various properties worth Rs 14.88 crore of Himanshu and his family. (Representational/File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has arrested a key conspirator in the Rs 1,257-crore Syndicate bank (now Canara bank) fraudulent loan case.

“The accused, identified as Himanshu Verma alias Himansh Verma, a resident of Chandigarh, was arrested on October 15. He was produced before a special court in Jaipur, and he was sent to 10-days police custody till October 25,” the ED said in a statement.

The ED’s Jaipur-based Zonal Office had initiated a money laundering investigation in the case against the officials of erstwhile Syndicate Bank and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, based on the First Information Reports registered and charge sheet filed by the CBI.

“During investigation, conducted by ED, it has been revealed that Himanshu was a key associate of Bharat bomb and he received around Rs 85 crore proceeds ofcrime generated out of the fraud,” the agency further states.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Clima...Premium
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Clima...
The man who bet on Neymar wants his moneyPremium
The man who bet on Neymar wants his money
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...

The ED has attached various properties worth Rs 14.88 crore of Himanshu and his family. He allegedly received proceeds of crime in various bank accounts through a complex maze of transactions for placement, layering and integration of the tainted funds.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 02:33:47 am
Next Story

Four arrested for desecrating mosque in Jharkhand

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement