Symbol blow for JD(U) in Jharkhand

The decision is in response to a plea filed by the JMM, which urged the EC to disallow JDU from using its arrow symbol in Jharkhand polls as it is similar to JMM’s.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Source: PTI Photo)

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) will not be allowed to contest Assembly elections in Jharkhand on its party symbol, the Election Commission has ruled.

“The allotment of the ‘arrow’ symbol to JD(U) candidates in Jharkhand will create confusion among the voters in the state,” it had stated in a representation to the Commission.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday appointed Rameshwar Oraon as its state president and announced five working presidents for the state.

The appointments come ahead of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand, scheduled later this year. ens

