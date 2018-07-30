SYL issue: Two more BJP MPs seek meeting with PM Modi

Follow Us:
Sunday, July 29, 2018
Apart from Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, the other two MPs are Dharambir Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Ramesh Kaushik from Sonipat.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: July 30, 2018 3:16:28 am
As many as three BJP MPs from Haryana, including Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, have sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the SYL canal issue.

Apart from Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, the other two MPs are Dharambir Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Ramesh Kaushik from Sonipat. Sources said that the MPs submitted their request to the PMO two days ago. One of the three MPs said that they have sought an appointment for all MPs from Haryana irrespective of their parties to discuss the SYL issue.

