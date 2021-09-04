scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 04, 2021
FIR registered over draping of Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s body in Pak flag

The body of the separatist leader, who died Wednesday night at his Hyderpora residence after prolonged illness, was draped in a flag of the neighbouring country before it was buried at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
Updated: September 4, 2021 10:12:33 pm
Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani died late Wednesday, Sept, 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri/ File)

Police has registered an FIR against the draping of the body of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in a Pakistani flag after his death Wednesday, officials said.

A general FIR has been registered by the Budgam police but no arrest made so far, they said Saturday.

The body of the separatist leader, who died Wednesday night at his Hyderpora residence after prolonged illness, was draped in a flag of the neighbouring country before it was buried at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

