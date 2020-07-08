Syed Ali Shah Geelani statement calling for shutdown fake: J&K Police

Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (File) Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (File)

A week after Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigned as chief of the hardline faction of the Hurriyat Conference, a statement in his name was posted on social media, calling for a shutdown. Police, quoting family sources, called the statement fake and filed a case under anti-terror laws.

“As per family sources of SAS Geelani, the letter is fake and not issued by him. This is published from Pakistan. Police is taking action against those who are circulating it through different social media platforms to instigate violence and create L&O (Law and Order) problems,” J&K Police posted on its official Twitter handle. “In this regard, a case FIR No 265/2020 under section 13 ULA(P) Act (and) 505 IPC has been registered in PS Budgam. Further investigation is in progress.”

The police also warned of action against people posting the letter on social media. The letter was posted on a Twitter handle that has been described as Geelani’s official Twitter handle by Abdullah Geelani, his representative in Pakistan.

