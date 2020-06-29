Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigns from Hurriyat Conference

Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigned from All Party Hurriyat Conference on Monday. (Express archives) Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigned from All Party Hurriyat Conference on Monday. (Express archives)

Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigned from All Party Hurriyat Conference on Monday.

A spokesperson for the 90-year-old leader said in an audio message, “Geelani has announced complete dissociation from Hurriyat Conference forum.”

He said that Geelani has written a detailed letter to all constituent parts about the reasons behind his decision to leave the Hurriyat Conference, of which he has been nominated as a lifetime chairman.

Geelani said the activities of Hurriyat Conference members currently in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were being investigated by the party for various allegations. “The activities of these representatives were limited now to seeking access to assemblies and ministries for joining the givernment there (PoK). Some members were expelled while others started holding their own meetings. These activities were endorsed by you (constituents) by holding a meeting here to endorse their decisions,” he said in his two-page letter.

He referred to inaction by Hurriyat members after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and the erstwhile division into two two Union territories. “I sent messages to you through various means so that the next course of action would be decided but all my efforts (to get in touch) went in vain. Now that the sword of accountability is hanging over your heads for the financial and other irregularities, you thought of calling the advisory committee meeting,” he alleged.

Gellani said he was forced by the constituent parties in 2003 to take over the reigns of the Hurriyat Conference and later, made lifetime chairman.

With PTI inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd