Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s grandson sacked from govt service for ‘aiding terrorist activities’ in J&K

The grandson of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani and a teacher from Doda were two fresh Jammu and Kashmir government employees who were dismissed from service for allegedly aiding terrorist activities in the Union territory, officials said on Saturday.

With the sacking of the grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, and the teacher, Farooq Ahmed Butt, the total number of employees dismissed in the last six months has gone up to 27.

Prominent among those dismissed earlier from service were two sons of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and tainted Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Singh who was caught with a most-wanted terrorist and two others.

They were sacked when the Lt Governor was satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the cases and on basis of the information available that the activities of these employees were such as to warrant their dismissal from service under the provision of Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution.

Under this provision, the sacked employees can only approach the Jammu and Kashmir High Court with their plea.

According to a dossier against Anees, who is the son of Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, he is alleged to be in close contact with three suspects based in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the officials said. His father has been in Tihar Jail since 2017 after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror funding case.

Anees was appointed as a research officer in the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in late 2016 during the tenure of the then chief minister of the erstwhile state, Mehbooba Mufti.

According to the officials, ahead of his appointment, Anees had travelled to Pakistan during July 31-August 7, 2016 where he is alleged to have met Colonel Yasir of the ISI at Geelani’s behest.

After his return, when the state was witnessing widespread unrest following the killing of Burhan Wani, the poster boy of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen, there was pressure on the then state government to appoint Anees for which all recruitment rules were allegedly manipulated.

It is alleged that Anees, before his appointment, used to fly drones with his friends in and around Srinagar city and shoot the law and order situation at other events. The footage was later shared with operatives of Pakistan’s ISI across the border.

The officials alleged that Anees’s appointment, straight away to a gazetted grade equivalent position in the government funded and controlled SKICC, was a deal to bring down violence after Burhan Wani’s killing as there was no urgency of filling in the post which was lying vacant since 2005.

The SKICC is the most prestigious convention and conferencing facility of the Jammu and Kashmir government. It is used for very high-level meetings and VVIP conferences, and is sensitive from the viewpoint of the topics and subjects dealt with during seminars, symposia and workshops.

In another sacking, Farooq Ahmad Butt, a school teacher from Doda in Jammu region, has been terminated.

He was appointed on contract basis in 2005 and regularised in 2010. His brother Mohd Amin Butt is an active Lashker-e-Taiba terrorist, operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Butt was about to carry out an attack on the behest of his brother, the officials alleged. His another brother, Safdar Ali, is in jail for terror activities.

The process of dismissal of the employees began in April this year, barely a week after the Union territory administration constituted a Special Task Force (STF) that is empowered to look into allegations of involvement in anti-state activities against government employees and recommend dismissal of those found involved.