Support direct talks between Taliban and Afghan govt: Syed Akbaruddin

After US President Donald Trump ended a nearly year-long effort to reach a peace deal with the Taliban on Saturday, India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Syed Akbaruddin Wednesday said that India supports the UN Secretary-General’s call for direct talks between the Taliban and the government, news agency ANI reported.

Akbaruddin said that it is the Afghan people who will implement and bear the consequences of any agreements arrived at. Hence outcomes having constitutional legitimacy and political mandate and which are arrived at in an inclusive and democratic way can ensure stability,” he said.

Akbaruddin also said that the international community needs to continue its commitments made to the Afghan security forces in their fight against the scourge of terrorism.

“Support and safe havens enjoyed from beyond Afghanistan’s borders by groups such as Taliban, Haqqani Network, Da’esh and Al Qaeda and its proscribed affiliates, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad must be addressed”, he added.

Earlier on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Islamic State extremist group remains resilient in Afghanistan and urged all armed groups not to interfere in the upcoming presidential election.

Guterres also said that Afghanistan’s “volatile security situation is highly concerning,” and cited direct threats to the presidential election on September 28 “by anti-government elements that may discourage many Afghans from voting.”