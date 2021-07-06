PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu pay tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary on Tuesday and said he devoted his life to India’s unity and progress, and his lofty ideals motivate millions across the nation.

In a tweet, Modi said, “I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty ideals motivate millions across our nation. Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life towards India’s unity and progress. He also distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar and intellectual.”

I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. His lofty ideals motivate millions across our nation. Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life towards India’s unity and progress. He also distinguished himself as a remarkable scholar and intellectual. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary statesman and a devout patriot.

“My respectful tributes to the visionary statesman & devout patriot, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary today. Mookerjee was an eminent educationist, humanitarian and above all, a campaigner for national unity and integrity,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

His legendary personality continues to inspire many, Naidu said.

Mookerjee, who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, led a campaign against Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, and died under detention in the erstwhile state in 1953.

He was born in Kolkata in 1901.

The Jana Sangh was the progenitor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was founded in 1980.