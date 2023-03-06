scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Swiss envoy summoned over posters against India in Geneva

Sources said the Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Verma, on Sunday called in Swiss Ambassador to India Ralf Heckner and “raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in Geneva.”

The posters in Geneva are part of space provided to all, but in no way endorses the claims, nor reflects the position of the Swiss Government," the source said.

India on Sunday summoned the Swiss envoy and protested on the anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva, sources said.

The posters read “Indian Christians are facing state-sponsored terrorism”, while another one said “women are treated as slaves” in the country.

“The Swiss Ambassador said he would convey India’s concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves. The posters in Geneva are part of space provided to all, but in no way endorses the claims, nor reflects the position of the Swiss Government,” the source said.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 02:54 IST
