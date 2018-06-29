Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi: ‘Will bring back all money… to no black in Swiss Banks’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Taking note of interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal’s remarks asking how all the money in Swiss Banks could be assumed to be illegal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said while the PM had promised to bring back all the illegal money stashed abroad, his government, however, was virtually saying that there was no black money in Swiss banks.

While referring to the times when the PM assured of curbing and eradicating black money from the country, Rahul said the government now appeared to change its stance by saying there was “No BLACK (money) in Swiss Banks”. “2014, HE said: I will bring back all the “BLACK” money in Swiss Banks & put 15 Lakhs in each Indian bank A/C. 2016, HE said: Demonetisation will cure India of “BLACK” money. 2018, HE says: 50% jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is “WHITE” money. No “BLACK” in Swiss Banks!” he posted on Twitter.

The Congress chief’s remarks came following Goyal’s assurance that data related to black money in Swiss banks will be obtained by the next financial year. “The data that you alluded to will come to us, so how are you assuming that this is black money or this is illegal transaction?” Goyal had said earlier in the day.

“From what I understand (from media reports) 40 per cent increase in foreign remittances are on account of the Reserve Bank’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme brought during the previous (UPA) government under which a resident Indian can remit $250,000 per year. Then, there are also non-resident deposits… rest assured, if any wrongdoing is revealed, we will take action. With the various measures of this government against black money, Swiss bank deposits have been decreasing,” the minister added.

