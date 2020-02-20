Two Bengaluru employees test positive for swine flu, SAP temporarily closes India offices

In 2018, India had witnessed a sharp spike in the outbreak of swine flu cases with nearly 205 cases reported in the national capital. (Representational) In 2018, India had witnessed a sharp spike in the outbreak of swine flu cases with nearly 205 cases reported in the national capital. (Representational)

German tech giant SAP temporarily shut its offices in three Indian cities for extensive sanitisation after two of its employees in its Bengaluru office tested positive for H1N1 virus (swine flu).

In an internal communication by the companies Human Resources department, employees based out of Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru have been asked to work from home.

“This is to keep you informed that there are few cases of H1N1 (swine Flu) reported out of Ecoworld office. Considering this situation, we encourage you to work from home beginning tomorrow (February 20) till February 28, 2020,” SAP India told its employees in the mail.

The company advised employees to seek medical advice in case of symptoms of cold, cough and fever.

The German tech giant stated that it was monitoring the situation closely. “The health of our employees is our priority and it is critical we provide the current information and guidance to help limit the spread of H1N1 virus,” the mail added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had in 2009 declared H1N1 as a pandemic. Its symptoms, according to WHO, include fever, chills and sore throat and is similar to seasonal influenza. However, it has proven to be highly fatal, especially for young adults, and has a higher incidence of viral pneumonia.

