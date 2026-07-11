Swiggy Instamart gets 9 FSSAI notices after consumers allege food safety violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to FSSAI, consumers alleged that Swiggy Instamart supplied expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated and otherwise unsafe food products.

FSSAI has issued 9 notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations under the FSS Act 2006. The FBO has been directed to submit a detailed explanation & compliance report failing which appropriate legal action will be initiated #FSSAINotice pic.twitter.com/wxejz38L7T — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 11, 2026

Expired and contaminated products among key complaints

Eggs marketed under the “NOICE” brand were allegedly sold under a brand name not covered under the product categories approved in the existing FSSAI licence. The regulator directed the food business operator (FBO) to stop marketing the product until it was covered under a valid licence and to apply for a licence modification, if required. Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg and Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts were allegedly supplied after their expiry dates. Akshayakalpa Organic Egg was reportedly delivered in an expired and rotten condition, emitting a foul odour and showing signs of contamination. FSSAI said no corrective action was taken despite the complaint being escalated. Kakke da Paratha was allegedly delivered in a spoiled condition with a foul smell. The regulator said no corrective action was taken despite the complaint being escalated. An infant food formulation was reportedly found in a highly deteriorated and unsafe condition, with signs of contamination and improper storage and handling. According to the notice, the same product was allegedly re-supplied after the consumer had returned the defective item.

Other complaints alleged the delivery of contaminated eggs and milk, as well as damaged packaged food items through Instamart.

Licensing and compliance concerns

FSSAI also flagged concerns over incorrect, invalid or non-existent FSSAI licence numbers, as well as food business entities allegedly being listed under names different from those recorded in their FSSAI registrations.

The notices further alleged that several complaints were not adequately addressed despite being forwarded or escalated, while one complainant was reportedly offered only a refund without any action on the alleged food safety issue.

The regulator also raised broader concerns regarding seller onboarding, compliance verification, traceability, food quality monitoring, consumer grievance redressal, supervision of food business activities, and the adequacy of food safety compliance systems.

Corrective measures to be taken