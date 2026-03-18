Swift YouTube rise and a brutal end: Pregnant woman stabbed and strangled, husband is prime suspect

“I am pregnant; the scan went well today. I am unable to make reels now, but will be back soon.” That was the last video posted by C Vaishnavi, 20, from Telangana’s Jagtial. The vivacious YouTuber was found dead at her home in Madhapur on Tuesday morning.

“She had stab wounds on her neck and chest, and there were signs that she was first strangled. Her husband, Hari Babu, is the prime accused. He is absconding,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Metpalli) A Ramulu said.

According to investigators, Vaishnavi’s story was one of a swift rise on social media and a whirlwind romance with her neighbour, before jealousy, greed, and the pressure of constantly being on social media brought it to a brutal end.