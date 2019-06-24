Swift tops best-selling passenger vehicles list in May; eight Maruti Suzuki models among first 10

Even as the overall automobile market witnessed a sharp decline in May, eight of country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSI) models have featured in Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers’ (SIAM) ten best-selling passenger vehicles list.

Although the sale of units declined from 19,208 units in May last year to 17,039 units in the same month this year, MSI’s popular hatchback Swift notched up its position from fourth to first in the SIAM’s list.

Swift was followed by entry level model Alto at the second position with sale of 16,394 units as against 21,890 units in year-ago month, retaining the same spot. MSI’s compact sedan Dzire clocked 16,196 units last month, occupying the third position, down from the top spot in the same month last year when it managed to sell 24,365 units.

Premium hatchback Baleno sold 15,176 units to be at fourth position, down from third in May last year when it registered 19,398 units. The new WagonR again retained the fifth position like May last year. It sold 14,561 units against the sale of 15,974 units in the same month a year back.

MSI’s utility van Eeco made it to the top ten list in a long while with the sale of 11,739 units at the sixth spot while Hyundai Motor India’s SUV Creta retained its seventh spot last month selling 9,054 units as against 11,004 units in May last year. The company’s premium hatchback Elite i20 upped its position from ninth (with the sale of 10,664 units) in May last year to eighth this year by selling 8,958 units. Maruti Suzuki’s multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga was in the ninth position with 8,864 units followed by compact Vitara Brezza with 8,781 units in tenth. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units.

The overall passenger vehicle wholesales in India has witnessed the steepest decline in nearly the last 18 years, dropping by over 20 per cent in May to 2,39,347 units against 3,01,238 units in the year-ago month.

(With inputs from PTI)