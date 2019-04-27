‘Swift action without court role in Lankesh case should be lesson for Maharashtra’

THE BOMBAY High Court on Friday said that it should be a lesson for the Maharashtra government that the investigating agencies, probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Karnataka, acted swiftly and arrested the accused without any court intervention.

It also urged political parties to ensure that no outfit or person “under their auspices” involved in such attacks is spared.

The court made the observations while hearing petitions filed by the family members of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, seeking court supervision into probes conducted by central and state agencies.

While Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune, Pansare was shot on February 16, 2015 at Kolhapur and died four days later. The CBI and the state CID are probing the killings of Dabholkar and Pansare, respectively.

A division bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice B P Colabawalla said: “The government of Maharashtra must realise that when a crime of this nature was committed in the adjoining state, namely, in the state of Karnataka (murder of Gauri Lankesh), the functionaries and the officials in-charge of machinery of law and order in that state acted swiftly and without any intervention of the court.”