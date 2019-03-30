Swept away by demonetisation, this women’s collective struggles to find its feet

Susheela Majhi sits guard outside a warehouse at the small town of Mandibisi in Orissa’s Rayagada district. The warehouse has nearly 16,000 brooms lying there for more than two years now – that’s from when the NDA government suddenly implemented demonetisation and invalidated high-value notes in November 2016.

Advertising

The 35-year-old is the secretary of Ama Sangathan — a tribal women’s movement-turned-organisation in the east Indian state — that heralded what is famously called the ‘broom revolution’ in the state. Hers and about 1,200-odd women’s means of livelihood, that of making hill brooms, however, took a sharp hit when the noteban froze the cash-driven economy that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) heavily depend on.

Susheela says after the noteban they could sell some brooms only locally while the inter-state sale came to a standstill. “What if our history is all we have left?” she says with fear palpable in her voice.

In places like Odisha and Assam, hill broom grass (thysanolaena maxima) grows in the winter months, from December to February. The grass is gathered, dried and woven together to make longer pieces and then stacked to make brooms.

Advertising

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, an independent think tank, about 90 per cent of the 10 million jobs that Indians lost last year were held by women. Demonetisation and, thereafter, the confusion caused by Goods and Services Tax (GST) were seen as among the main causes behind women’s unemployment in the informal and rural sector, noted Reuters.

Ama Sangathan – which means ‘Our Organisation’ — was formed in 1987 when tribal women in Rayagada started demanding a licence to gather and sell hill broom grass — a Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) procured from forests. To be financially independent and to gain their rights over forests, they fought exploitative middlemen who would pay them a pittance and sell the brooms at the market at higher prices. These traders would be selected by the Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC), a body mandated to protect tribals to conduct business on their behalf.

When the women in Mandibhisi wrote to then chief minister Biju Patnaik, pointing out the monopoly of TDCC, he allowed them to procure grass and conduct trade on their own if they organised themselves into a Mahila Mandal. “But exploitation continued as TDCC officials would forcibly raid our members’ houses and take away our brooms — even the ones kept for personal use!” says Susheela. Some of them were even booked under false cases, following which more women from nearby towns joined the movement in solidarity and, thus, Ama Sangathan came into being.

Susheela’s journey with Ama Sangathan is one of determination and resilience. Before she joined the organisation as an 18-year-old in 2004, she was teaching at a night school for adults, staying 30 km from Sargiguda, her village. “I was not afraid. My family too supported me,” she says. When she was two, Susheela fractured the bone of one of her thighs in an accidental fall. Since she could not be given timely medication, the bone of one thigh became shorter than the other, leading to a limp in her walk.