Sweet, friendly: Delhi remembers pilot Pathak

The crash site in Baramati where DCM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)

Shambhavi Pathak and her family were different from most people — they were friendly, cheerful folk who seemed to care about their neighbours, 62-year-old Meenu Walia, who lived close to the Pathaks in South Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

“Shambhavi would always greet me whenever she met me on the street. She was such a sweet girl,” Walia said.

Shambhavi was one of the pilots of the chartered aircraft that crashed on Wednesday morning, killing everyone on board, including Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Walia said the Pathaks were her neighbours for two years before moving to another house in the same neighbourhood just a couple of days earlier. No member of the family wanted to speak with reporters on Wednesday.