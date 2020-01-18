Swatantra Dev Singh re-elected as state BJP president unopposed

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh with CM Yogi Adityanath at the party head office in Lucknow Friday. Express Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh with CM Yogi Adityanath at the party head office in Lucknow Friday. Express

Prominent OBC leader Swatantra Dev Singh was re-elected the state party president unopposed on Friday. The election took place at the state council meeting of the BJP in Lucknow on Friday in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Singh (55) will have a three-year tenure as the state BJP chief.

Addressing the meeting, Adityanath said that he was hopeful the BJP would again form the government in the state in 2022 with three-fourth majority.

“The BJP government at the Centre took historical decisions like abrogation of Article 370, paved way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, brought the new citizenship Act and the law on triple talaq,” said Adityanath.

Singh(55), who will have a three-year tenure, targeted the Congress, especially its president Sonia Gandhi, for her statements against the RSS.

“The RSS is a pious organisation, which produces tyagi and tapasvi (ascetics). Sonia says that the RSS is a Hindu organisation and did not even hesitate to call it a terrorist organisation, but it is a pious organisation. In the BJP, a worker is equivalent to god, while for the party is like a mother. Instead of indulging in Muslim tustikaran (appeasement) like others, the BJP is dedicated to nationalism,” Singh said.

Taking a dig at the SP, BSP and Congress, he added that the BJP is a cadre-based party and not based on “vanshwad (family hierarchy)”..

Singh also advised the workers to have cool head while dealing with poor people like rickshaw pullers, roadside vendors and labourers.

Singh was earlier appointed UP BJP chief in July last year after Mahendra Nath Pandey was re-elected to Lok Sabha and joined the government at the Centre.

Belonging to influential Kurmi caste, Singh made his presence felt during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as in-charge of party affairs in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP bagged 28 out of the 29 seats.

“The task was indeed challenging as the BJP had lost the 2018 MP Assembly elections to the Congress hardly six months back,” UP BJP leader Rakesh Tripathi said.

Singh’s efforts to boost the morale of party workers and ensure a swing in favour of the BJP paid dividends as Congress bigwigs such as Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia had to taste defeat, Tripathi said.

