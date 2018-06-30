Swaraj Kaushal calls out troll by retweeting tweet attacking Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj with husband Swaraj Kaushal/ Twitter Sushma Swaraj with husband Swaraj Kaushal/ Twitter

Calling out a troll targeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, lawyer and husband Swaraj Kaushal on Saturday retweeted one of the tweets from his account @governorswarj, where the troll asked him to ‘beat Sushma Swaraj and teach her not to do appeasement of Muslims’.

Earlier this week, Sushma Swaraj found herself on the receiving end on social media after she was trolled by some for pulling up a passport office employee for harassing an inter-faith couple. Swaraj, who returned to India after a week-long trip abroad, called out the abusive handles by ‘liking’ their tweets.

Unaware of what had happened in her absence, she posted on twitter saying, “I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I don’t know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them,” Swaraj posted on Twitter.

I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 24, 2018

The trolling comes in the backdrop of the MEA’s action against Vikas Mishra, the official accused of humiliating an inter-faith couple while issuing a passport to them in Lucknow.

Last Wednesday, Mohammed Anas Siddiqui and his wife Tanvi Seth had alleged that Mishra had asked Anas to convert to Hinduism and Tanvi to change her name or her application would be rejected. The couple had tweeted to Swaraj, asking her to intervene. After which the department official had said that Mishra has been transferred with immediate effect and a showcause notice issued. The couple was later issued passports.

Condemning the social media abuse, the Congress tweeted: “No matter the situation or reason, nothing calls for threats of violence, disrespect & abuse. @SushmaSwaraj ji, we applaud your decision to call out the heinous trolls of your own party.”

