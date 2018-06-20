Sushma Swaraj calls on Luxembourg PM; discusses ways to bolster bilateral ties

Luxembourg: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shakes hands with Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri Albert Gabriel Felix Marie Guillaume during the third leg of her four-nation tour, in Luxembourg, Europe on Wednesday. Luxembourg: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shakes hands with Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri Albert Gabriel Felix Marie Guillaume during the third leg of her four-nation tour, in Luxembourg, Europe on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday called on Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, space and people-to-people relationship. Swaraj, who arrived in Luxembourg on the third leg of her four-nation tour yesterday, became the first external affairs minister from India to visit the European country.

During the call on, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues including enhancing bilateral and India-EU trade and investment ties, digital and space cooperation, fintech and diaspora contribution, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

She also made a courtesy call on Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri Albert Gabriel Felix Marie Guillaume and exchanged views to further strengthen 70 years old diplomatic relationship between India and Luxembourg, and impart an upward trajectory to our bilateral ties, Kumar said.

Swaraj then had a productive meeting with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn. The two leaders discussed cooperation in trade and investment, steel and space, and exchanged views on strengthening India-EU relations, Kumar said. The two ministers undertook a complete review of India-Luxembourg political bilateral relations. They also had extensive discussions on regional and multilateral issues, the statement said.

Trade and investment are the bedrocks of India-Luxembourg ties. The Luxembourg headquartered European Investment Bank recently opened its South Asia Regional Office in New Delhi. A number of Indian companies are also listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, the statement said.

India and Luxembourg are currently celebrating 70 years of establishment of their diplomatic relations. Swaraj arrived in Luxembourg for a two-day visit from France where she met the top French leadership and addressed the Indian diaspora. Earlier, she had visited Italy.

On the last leg of her four-nation tour, Swaraj arrived today in Belgium. During her stay in Belgium, Swaraj will hold wide-ranging discussions with the EU leadership to strengthen India-EU strategic partnership and will meet her Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders to further solidify bilateral ties.

