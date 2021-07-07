Swamy laid to rest: ‘Charged with crimes he never dreamt of’

The funeral of Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, who died on Monday in a private hospital in Mumbai while awaiting medical bail in the Elgaar Parishad case, was held on Tuesday at a virtual service.

Jesuit priests recalled his years of service for the rights of adivasis and Dalits, and protesters demanded the release of other accused in the case.

At St Peter’s Church in Bandra, from where the funeral was beamed out online, the notice board declaring solidarity with Fr Swamy during his months in jail stated — “Fr Stan, you are an inspiration”. Several of the activist priest’s colleagues spoke at the service, dismissing as “false” the charges against him.

“Father Stan knew the dangerous terrain he is getting into, given the scenario that those who are working with marginalised communities are termed as urban naxals, but that was his commitment,” said Father Jerry Cutinho, Provincial of Jamshedpur.

Father Joe Xavier, who was present at the time of Swamy’s arrest in Ranchi on October 8 last year, recalled how during a phone conversation with him from Taloja Central Jail, the 84-year-old was taken aback by the controversy in court over his steel sipper with straw — his Parkinson’s condition prevented him from holding a glass or cup — that was missing from his belongings in jail. “He told me ‘leave it if it is difficult, I will manage without it’.”

Father Stanislaus D’Souza, the Jesuit Provincial of India and South Asia, said Swamy had preferred to live among the downtrodden in Jharkhand even though he had been selected for studies at a prestigious institute.