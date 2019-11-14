Swami Vivekananda statue on JNU campus vandalised

A soon to be unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus was vandalised on Thursday as student protests continued over the hostel fee hike despite a partial rollback. The pedestal of the statue was littered with “objectionable messages”, according to news agency PTI.

The statue, which is covered in a saffron cloth, is located at the university’s administrative block.

JNU Students’ Union representatives denied their involvement and said they would issue a statement soon. The varsity administration is yet to react on the vandalism.

On Wednesday, students had painted various messages for vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar inside the administration block of the university as they barged inside the building to talk to him about the hostel fee hike.

By evening, the fee hike saw a partial rollback and JNU said the clauses in the Draft Hostel Manual pertaining to the dress code and curfew timings were also removed.

Hundreds of students, led by the JNUSU, had barged inside the administration block to talk to the VC and on not finding him and other officials in the building, painted messages on the walls near his office.

“You are not our VC. Go back to your Sangh,” they wrote on one of the doors to the VC’s office. Another message written on the floor outside the office read, “Mamidala, Bye, Bye Forever.”

The varsity administration, after facing two weeks of protests, rolled back the hostel fee hike partially for BPL students not availing any scholarship. Students dubbed the move an “eyewash”.

with PTI inputs