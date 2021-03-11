Swami Vivekananda statue greets FTII visitors in reception area

The statue was part of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial (Kanyakumari) installation built at FTII main gate in 2018 on the occasion of National Youth Day, which falls on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. (File)

“Swami Vivekananda is a national icon and a leader of the youth. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) is an educational institute so it is fitting to have Swamiji looking over the students,” said Bhupendra Kainthola, director of FTII, on Thursday when a life-size statue of one of India’s greatest spiritual leaders was installed in the reception hall of the institute.

The installation ceremony was led by Swami Shrikantanandji, head of Ramakrishna Math, Pune. Kainthola, Professor Sandeep Shahare, Dean (TV) and Sayyid Rabeehashmi, Registrar, were among the staff and faculty members present at the event.

The metallic bronze statue, made of fibre, clay and PoP, is 6 feet 9 inches tall from the base. It was sculpted by Raosaheb Chikhalwale, who is from the 2012 batch of FTII’s Department of Art Direction and Production Design.

The statue was part of the Vivekananda Rock Memorial (Kanyakumari) installation built at FTII main gate in 2018 on the occasion of National Youth Day, which falls on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

“The reception area is a closed area, so the statue will be protected from dust and other elements. The space is also air-conditioned and will ensure the longevity of the statue,” says Kainthola.

The reception hall also displays 15 photographs of important events and personalities associated with FTII.

