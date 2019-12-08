Swami Subodhanand gets minister status in Nath govt

The Kamal Nath government made Computer Baba the head of the Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra Evam Ma Mandakini Trust in March this year. The Kamal Nath government made Computer Baba the head of the Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra Evam Ma Mandakini Trust in March this year.

The Kamal Nath government on Saturday bestowed Cabinet minister status on Swami Subodhanand, who currently heads the mutt-mandir advisory committee in Madhya Pradesh.

Swami Subodhanand is a personal secretary of Shank-aracharya Swami Swaroopanand, who counts senior Congress leader and former CM Digvijaya Singh as his disciples.

The previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had bestowed minister of state status on five Hindu religious functionaries and spiritual personalities and Cabinet minister status on Swami Akhileshwaranand, who was the executive council chairman of Madhya Pradesh Cow Protection Board.

Among the five was Namdev Das Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba. Ahead of 2018 Assembly elections, Computer Baba had quit the panel and started campaigning for the Congress. After holding the post for about six months he resigned, accusing the BJP government of doing little to stop sand mining, failing to stop cow slaughter and being irreligious. He even campaigned against Chouhan in his Assembly constituency.

The Kamal Nath government made Computer Baba the head of the Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra Evam Ma Mandakini Trust in March this year. He had demanded a ministerial status but the government has not granted his wish yet.

