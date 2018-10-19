Swami Paripoornananda joins BJP, says have joined the party as a ‘Karamyogi’

Swami Paripoormananda (L) along with BJP president Amit Shah after joining the party. (Source: ANI) Swami Paripoormananda (L) along with BJP president Amit Shah after joining the party. (Source: ANI)

Swami Paripoornananda, head of Sree Peetham, Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party president Amit Shah in New Delhi. Paripoornananda is likely to contest in the upcoming Telangana assembly election, which is scheduled to be held on December 7.

After joining the BJP, Paripoornananda said, “I have joined the party as a Karamyogi.” “His joining the BJP will infuse new energy into the party and boost its election prospects in Telangana,” Shah, flanked by Paripoornananda and party general secretary Ram Madhav, told reporters. Paripoornananda said he would work as a ‘sevak’ of the BJP with zero expectation and spread its message to southern parts of the country.

In August this year, the Hyderabad High Court had suspended the externment orders issued against the head of the Sri Peetham of Kakinada from the city for six months, making it possible for him to step into Hyderabad. Paripoornananda was externed on July 10 from the city for six months for allegedly making provocative speeches targeting other communities and their leaders.

During the period, Paripoormananda received wide support from the BJP, which reacted strongly to the ban order and demanded that the ruling TRS immediately revoke it. Meanwhile, the VHP and the Bajrang Dal had also held road blockades and protests across the state demanding revocation of the externment orders.

Paripoornananda, who has always been close to the BJP, has also written a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled, Third Eye. Paripoormanada is likely to strengthen the party’s position in the state which could manage barely five seats in alliance with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2014 elections. However, TDP severed ties with the BJP and is now part of the grand alliance with the Congress.

The assembly elections on 119 seat Telangana assembly will be held on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11. The elections in the state were advanced after chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao dissolved the assembly and called for an early election.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App