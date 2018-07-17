Swami Agnivesh after assault in Jharkhand: I thought it was a peaceful state

Swami Agnivesh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Swami Agnivesh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Social activist Swami Agnivesh was assaulted allegedly by BJP’s youth wing workers in Jharkhand’s Pakur area on Tuesday. The video of the assault that took place in broad daylight has gone viral.

Agnivesh was there to attend an event in a hotel. The moment he came out of the hotel, he was attacked. The assaulters were reportedly upset with Agnivesh’s recent statement defending consumption of beef.

Activist Swami Agnivesh was thrashed, allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Jharkhand’s Pakur, earlier today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/59kqoV9uj4 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

They thrashed him and tore apart his clothes. He was also shown black flags.

“As soon as I came out of the venue, BJYM and ABVP activists attacked me without any provocation. They alleged that I was speaking against Hindus,” he told PTI. “I thought Jharkhand was a peaceful state, but my views have changed after this incident,” he said.

The BJP, however, distanced itself from the incident saying its workers were not involved in it. “They weren’t workers of our party. We condemn this but his track record is such that this reaction doesn’t come as surprise. Pakur has recently been in news for religious conversion,” said P Shahdeo, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has ordered a probe into the matter. Asked about the incident, Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said he did not have any prior information about Agnivesh’s programme in the district.

Pakur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said the guilty would not be spared.

