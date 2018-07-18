Swami Agnivesh is ‘fraud’ and a ‘foreign agent’: Jharkhand minister

Pakur: Social activist Swami Agnivesh after he was allegedly assaulted by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers, during his visit to Pakur on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Pakur: Social activist Swami Agnivesh after he was allegedly assaulted by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers, during his visit to Pakur on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

A day after Swami Agnivesh was assaulted by a mob in Jharkhand’s Pakur district, state’s Urban Development Minister C P Singh made a scathing remark on the social activist on Wednesday, branding him as “fraud” and a “foreign agent”.

“As far as I know, Swami Agnivesh is a person who survives on foreign donations. The saffron dress that he wears is to deceive the simple Indians. He is a fraud and not a Swami. He had himself planned this attack to gain popularity,” he told ANI.

As far as I know, Swami Agnivesh is a person who survives on foreign donations. The saffron dress that he wears is to deceive the simple Indians. He is a fraud and not a Swami. He had himself planned this attack to gain popularity: CP Singh, Jharkhand Minister pic.twitter.com/P3KDgqrvFC — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018

The minister made the remarks outside Jharkhand assembly today while talking to reporters. The opposition parties staged a noisy protest in Jharkhand assembly over the assault on Agnivesh forcing adjournment of the house till lunch break.

Pandemonium prevailed in the house despite Parliamentary Affairs Minister Nilkanth Singh Munda saying that Chief Minister Raghubar Das had set up a probe committee immediately after receiving the information. “Such things should not happen in a democracy,” Munda added.

Agnivesh was punched, kicked, and verbally abused by a mob Tuesday outside a hotel in Jharkhand’s Pakur district. While Chief Minister Raghubar Das has ordered an inquiry, Agnivesh (79) said the mob included activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), which is affiliated to the BJP.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at the BJP over the assault on the 79-year-old activist and posted a “pop quiz” on Twitter, asking, “I use hatred and fear to maintain the hierarchy of power, who am I”, reports PTI.

Gandhi also tagged a video of the assault shown by a news channel. “I bow to the most powerful in the line. A person’s strength & power are all that are important to me. I use hatred & fear to maintain the hierarchy of power.

“I seek out the weakest & crush them. I rank all living beings based on their usefulness to me. Who am I?” he tweeted.

–With PTI inputs

