‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ launch LIVE updates: Clean India will fulfil Bapu’s dream, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’, saying ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ aims at fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a Clean India. From today till Gandhi Jayanti, let us re-dedicate ourselves towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of Clean India. He is interacting with people from different walks of life including Amitabh Bachchan, Sadhguru, Ratan Tata, Army personel through video conferencing.

“I look forward to interacting with those who have worked assiduously on the ground to strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission after which Swachhata activities will begin,” he had said on Thursday while announcing about the movement. He had asked people to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary this year by being a part of the Clean India movement. “The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ commences on 15th September. This is a great way to pay tributes to Bapu. Come, be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat!” tweeted Modi.

On Friday, PM Modi wrote to almost 2,000 citizens from different walks of life, inviting them to be a part of the cleanliness drive. Those invited by the prime minister include former judges, retired government officials, winners of gallantry awards, and CWG and Asian Games medallists, they said. Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all states, governors and lieutenant governors have also received personalised letters.