‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ launch LIVE updates: Clean India will fulfil Bapu’s dream, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’, saying ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ aims at fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a Clean India. From today till Gandhi Jayanti, let us re-dedicate ourselves towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of Clean India. He is interacting with people from different walks of life including Amitabh Bachchan, Sadhguru, Ratan Tata, Army personel through video conferencing.
“I look forward to interacting with those who have worked assiduously on the ground to strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission after which Swachhata activities will begin,” he had said on Thursday while announcing about the movement. He had asked people to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary this year by being a part of the Clean India movement. “The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ commences on 15th September. This is a great way to pay tributes to Bapu. Come, be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat!” tweeted Modi.
On Friday, PM Modi wrote to almost 2,000 citizens from different walks of life, inviting them to be a part of the cleanliness drive. Those invited by the prime minister include former judges, retired government officials, winners of gallantry awards, and CWG and Asian Games medallists, they said. Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all states, governors and lieutenant governors have also received personalised letters.
Yogi Adityanath said, "Earlier for UP, cleanliness was a distant dream. Prime Minister, your emphasis on cleanliness changed it all. After March 2017 the movement towards a Swachh Bharat got a boost in UP"
The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement, which aims at generating greater public participation towards Swachhta, is being organised in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, on October 2, 2018, which will also mark the commencement of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations.
The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Mission' has been generating tremendous enthusiasm among all walks of life. Eminent citizens such as Sri Sri Ravi Shankari, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and others have given their support to the movement.
Sadhguru said, "Swachh Bharat is not a movement of any Government or any Prime Minister. This is a nation's movement."
PM Modi said, "I'd like to extend my regards to ITBP personnel. You're always there in the hour of need whether it be on borders or during a calamity. You've made the country by being a part of this mission: PM Modi during interaction with ITBP personnel at launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement'."
Sadhguru said, "Level of enthusiasm towards Swachhata campaign is visible and I see this in my travels. The necessary impetus in this direction was needed. Tremendous things have happened (on cleanliness) thanks to our Prime Minister. It is great that the Prime Minister is talking regularly about things like cleanliness."
Ratan Tata said, "The Tata Trusts are actively supporting the Swachh Bharat Mission and our support will continue in the years to come especially in bringing more technology in ensuring a clean India. I congratulate you for a courageous move in the form of Swachh Bharat Mission. We are no longer taking the health of our people for granted. We are devoting manpower for a strong India and focussing on healthcare. The health of our people cannot be there without sanitation and cleanliness. We can reduce and eliminate several diseases if we support the Swachh Bharat Movement."
Ratan Tata says, "It's a great honour and privilege to help launch a movement which should be the dream of every citizen of India. To be a strong India, the foundation has to be strong and that foundation is the health of our people."
Amitabh Bachchan said, "I found television to be an effective way to spread the message of cleanliness. I realised that what people should do is focus on ensuring their immediate surroundings are clean. We were involved with a Cleanathon. CM of Maharashtra and I went to hospitals with the message of Swachhata. I will continue working for a Swachh Bharat."
PM Modi said, "I firmly believe that the private sectors have a big role to play in creating a Clean India. Together, we shall achieve the Swachh Bharat of Bapu's dreams. I appeal to the cooperative sector to continue their efforts in furthering cleanliness."
Four years ago, you introduced the Swachh Bharat Mission and I also became a part of it an as Indian citizen. I've been associated with various cleanliness campaigns including a campaign to clean a beach here: Actor Amitabh Bachchan to PM Modi at the launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement'
PM Modi said, "It's not that the construction of toilets will only make India clean. Toilets, garbage dumping etc are only the mediums of cleanliness. Cleanliness is a habit which needs to be imbibed. This a change which people of India are contributing into."
PM Modi says, "Nobody had imagined that in four years, 9 crores of toilets would be constructed, and almost 4.5 lakhs of villages will come in the category of Open Defecation Free (ODF). Have you ever imagined that more than 450 Zilas and over 20 states will get freed from open defecation? This is the strength of India and the Indians."
Diarrhea cases have been reduced due to Swachh Bharat Mission: PM Modi
Pm Modi says, "The contribution of India's Nari Shakti in the Swachh Bharat Mission is immense. Youngsters are ambassadors of social change. The way they have furthered the message of cleanliness is commendable. The youth are at the forefront of a positive change in India."
'Swacch Bharat Mission' that began 4 yrs ago has reached an important stage today, where we can proudly say that people from all sections have joined us in the mission: PM Narendra Modi on the launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement'.
