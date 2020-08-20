scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Swachh Survekshan Results 2020: Indore retains cleanest city tag for fourth year in a row

Swachh Survekshan Results 2020: While Gujarat's Surat bagged the second spot, Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai ranked third. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 20, 2020 12:01:17 pm
Swachh Survekshan Results 2020: Indore city in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday retained its position for the fourth time as the cleanest city in India, according to results of the Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey.

While Gujarat’s Surat bagged the second spot, Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai ranked third.

This is the fifth edition of the survey that was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2016. In the first edition of the survey, Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India.

Talking to new agency PTI, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal said on Wednesday, “We are confident that with the help of our hard working sanitary workers, aware citizens and public representatives of Indore, we will secure first place in the cleanliness survey for the fourth consecutive time and our slogan of hitting a four in terms of cleanliness will turn out to be true.”

A total of 1.9 crore citizens across 4,242 cities of the country participated in the survey held by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

