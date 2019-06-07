Swachh survey of cities to be held on quarterly basis now

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has announced that the annual sanitation survey exercise Swachh Survekshan would be undertaken on a quarterly basis from this year since many cities slip back once they get a decent ranking on cleanliness levels.

Minister of State (Independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday said the Swachh Survekshan League 2020 has been launched with the aim of “sustaining the on ground performance of cities along with continuous monitoring of service level performance on cleanliness”.

To be conducted in three quarters, it will give equal weightage to every quarter based on cities updating their progress on the online MIS and citizens testifying on the many parameters through outbound calls.

The Swachh Survekshan, which was first rolled out in 2016, is a survey to rank cities on several cleanliness parameters so as to build a spirit of competition among cities.