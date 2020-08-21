Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore named cleanest city for 4th year in a row

According to the survey, Indore was ranked first among the 47 cities with a population of more than one million, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai. (File)

Indore has emerged as the cleanest city in the country for the fourth time in a row according to the Swachh Survekshan 2020, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said on Thursday.

The Swachh Survekshan 2020 is the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness urban survey conducted by the MoHUA in which 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 97 Ganga towns were surveyed, with feedback received from 1.87 crore citizens.

According to the survey, Indore was ranked first among the 47 cities with a population of more than one million, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai. All the National Capital Region cities in this category performed poorly — Ghaziabad was ranked 19, followed by South Delhi (rank 31), North Delhi (rank 43) and East Delhi (rank 46).

Patna, ranked 47, is at the bottom of the list. Other cities that have performed poorly include Greater Mumbai (rank 35), Bruhat Bengaluru (rank 37), Amritsar (rank 39), Kota (rank 44) and Chennai (rank 45).

Uttar Pradesh’s cites have performed slightly better, with Lucknow on the 12th place, Agra ranked 16, Prayagraj 20, and Kanpur 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency of Varanasi is at rank 27. However, in a separate category of Ganga Towns having a population of more than 1 lakh, Varanasi has been ranked the cleanest among 46 towns.

Among cities with a population of 1-10 lakh, Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur has been surveyed as the cleanest city in the country, followed by Mysore and New Delhi. Bihar’s Gaya with a rank of 382 is at the bottom in this category.

Maharashtra’s Karad has been ranked as the cleanest in the category of cities with a population of less than one lakh, followed by Sasvad and Lonavala (also in Maharashtra).

