Swachh Bharat Mission playing central role in creating healthy India: PM Narendra Modi

In his series of interactions on central government schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday went live with the beneficiaries of central healthcare schemes through video conferencing. In his 50-minute long dialogue titled ‘Health ki baat PM ke saath’, Modi was specific in his praise for Swachh Bharat Mission in creating a healthy India.

Modi said the government has got public support from every nook and corner of the country towards creating a better public sanitation system. He claimed the sanitation coverage in the country has increased from 38 per cent to 90 per cent under the current government.

He cited a UNICEF report to state that each family in an open defecation free village can save up to Rs 50,000 on medical expenses, which could further be utilised for their children’s education. He also said that around 3.5 villages in India have declared themselves ‘open defecation free’.

Modi also discussed the success of Jan Aushadhi Yojana and government schemes for cardiac stents and knee implants. He said these schemes have helped in reducing the financial burden on the poor and middle class by ensuring affordable healthcare to every Indian. He discussed how the Jan Aushadhi Yojana has made costlier medicines accessible to the poor.

Access to medicines is a big concern for the poor.

The Prime Minister said his government aims to eradicate tuberculosis from India by 2025, five years ahead of a globally-set deadline. He also stressed on the government’s commitment to providing immunization to all children.

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, Modi encouraged the people to adopt yoga in their lifestyle to keep themselves physically and mentally sound.

The ministers in Modi cabinet, led by the prime minister himself, are interacting with people on government schemes launched over four years of NDA government. Modi previously interacted with the beneficiaries of Ujjawala scheme and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He also interacted with youngsters on the scope of innovation under Startup India scheme.

