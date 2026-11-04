Flagship rural sanitation scheme extended, set to receive Rs 7,000 crore in Budget

The Centre has extended the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II until March 2028, allowing the government to allocate around Rs 7,000 crore for its flagship rural sanitation scheme in the Union Budget 2027-28.

According to sources, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti had approached the Finance Ministry for extension approval, and it was granted on Tuesday.

The DDWS must ensure that all villages achieve the required ‘Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus’ status, within the program’s overall outlay, by the end of March 2028. The DDWS defines an ‘ODF Plus’ village as “a village which sustains its ODF status, ensures solid and liquid waste management and is visually clean”.