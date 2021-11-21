Swachh 2021 rankings: Surat still in 2nd spot, Vijayawada follows

Gujarat’s Surat maintained its position as the second cleanest city in India with a population over 10 lakh after Madhya Pradesh’s Indore in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, the Centre’s annual cleanliness survey to promote sanitation in urban centres under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, swapped places with Navi Mumbai to move to the third spot from last year’s fourth.

Among states, Karnataka and Mizoram were the ‘fastest mover states’ in the rankings in the big (more than 100 Urban Local Bodies) and small (less than 100 ULBs) state category, respectively.

“Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) emerged as the ‘Fastest Mover City’ (in the ‘more than 1 lakh population’ category) with a jump of 274 ranks from 361st position in the 2020 rankings to the 87th position this year, thus securing a place among the top 100 cities,” the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said Saturday.

In the state awards, Chhattisgarh emerged as the ‘Cleanest State’ for the third consecutive year in the category of “more than 100 Urban Local Bodies” while Jharkhand, for the second time, won the cleanest state award in the ‘less than 100 ULBs category’.

The findings were released on Saturday by President Ram Nath Kovind. The second session of the event focused on commemorating World Toilet Day (November 19) and saw the top performers in the first-ever Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge being recognised.

Indore, Navi Mumbai, Nellore and Dewas emerged as the top performers, across different population categories among 246 participating cities in the Challenge,

launched last year by the Ministry to eradicate human fatalities from hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.

Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh bagged the award for best performing State and Union Territory respectively under the Challenge.