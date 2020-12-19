Suvendu’s resignation not accepted says Speaker

Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay with the resignation letter. (PTI)

West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Friday refused to accept Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation as an MLA as it “does not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House.”

Speaking to mediapersons, Bandyopadhyay said Adhikari did not hand over the resignation letter to him personally and added that he had “no clue if the resignation is voluntary and genuine.”

The Speaker added that he had examined Adhikari’s resignation letter but found no date specified in it. Thus, it would “not be possible” for him to accept the leader’s resignation.

Bandyopadhyay also asked Suvendu Adhikari to appear before him on December 21 to make his submission in this matter.

“I have examined the letter and found that the date isn’t specified in it. I hadn’t been informed that his (Suvendu Adhikari)’s resignation is voluntary and genuine. So it is not possible for me to accept it. I’ve asked him to appear before me on December 21,” said Bandyopadhyay.

“Unless and until I am satisfied that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, it is not possible for me to accept the same in the light of the provisions of the Constitution of India and the rules of procedure and conduct of business in West Bengal Legislative Assembly,” he added.

Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, submitted his resignation as MLA to the Assembly secretary on December 16. The Speaker was not present in the House at that time. On Thursday, Adhikari also resigned from the TMC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd