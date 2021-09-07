Suvendu won’t contest, someone else will defeat Mamata now: BJP

BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari would not contest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Assembly bypoll for the Bhabanipur constituency, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Monday. Ghosh told mediapersons in Medinipur that the party was yet to decide its candidate.

“Someone else will contest from Bhabanipur. Suvendu Adhikari has already defeated her. Why will one person defeat her multiple times? This time someone else will,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh said his party is exploring the option of moving the Calcutta High Court against the Election Commission’s move to hold bypoll in Bhabanipur and that the BJP might seek legal opinion on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has ordered that no coercive action can be taken against Suvendu Adhikari in the case pertaining to the alleged suicide of his bodyguard in 2018, and in two more where he is named in the FIR. The BJP MLA approached the court seeking relief from police investigations in six FIRs registered in four police stations across the state, alleging that the cases were politically motivated.

The MLA on Monday expressed inability to appear before the CID for questioning in the 2018 case, citing a busy schedule.